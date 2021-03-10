UrduPoint.com
Frankfurt's DAX Breaches 14,500 Points In Record Close

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:09 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Frankfurt's Dax 30 index soared past 14,500 points in a new record close on Wednesday, as muted inflation data from the United States calmed fears of soaring consumer price growth.

The index ended the day up 0.71 percent at 14,540.25 points, continuing its record smashing rally that began on Monday. Its previous high of 14,437.94 points was reached on Tuesday.

