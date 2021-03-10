(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt's Dax 30 index soared past 14,500 points in a new record close on Wednesday, as muted inflation data from the United States calmed fears of soaring consumer price growth

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Frankfurt's Dax 30 index soared past 14,500 points in a new record close on Wednesday, as muted inflation data from the United States calmed fears of soaring consumer price growth.

The index ended the day up 0.71 percent at 14,540.25 points, continuing its record smashing rally that began on Monday. Its previous high of 14,437.94 points was reached on Tuesday.