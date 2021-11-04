UrduPoint.com

Frankfurt's DAX Index Closes Above 16,000 Points For First Time

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:50 PM

Frankfurt's DAX index closes above 16,000 points for first time

Germany's bluechip DAX index closed above the 16,000 mark for the first time ever on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said it would start "tapering" its pandemic support programme

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's bluechip DAX index closed above the 16,000 mark for the first time ever on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said it would start "tapering" its pandemic support programme.

The Frankfurt index finished 0.44 percent higher at 16,029.65 points, after briefly climbing to a new all-time high of 16,064.79 points earlier in the session.

Related Topics

Frankfurt

Recent Stories

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World J ..

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu D ..

25 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 Wo ..

Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns with inspiring programme ..

Al Hosn Festival returns with inspiring programme for 2021

40 minutes ago
 Top oil producers stick with modest output boost d ..

Top oil producers stick with modest output boost despite pressure

5 minutes ago
 Historic losses for ANC mark new era in South Afri ..

Historic losses for ANC mark new era in South African politics

5 minutes ago
 UAE’s No.1 golfer stays on course after making c ..

UAE’s No.1 golfer stays on course after making cut

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.