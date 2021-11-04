Germany's bluechip DAX index closed above the 16,000 mark for the first time ever on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said it would start "tapering" its pandemic support programme

The Frankfurt index finished 0.44 percent higher at 16,029.65 points, after briefly climbing to a new all-time high of 16,064.79 points earlier in the session.