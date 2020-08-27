UrduPoint.com
Frans Hals Painting 'Two Laughing Boys' Stolen Again From Dutch Museum - Police

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

Early 17th-century painting "Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer" of Dutch painter Frans Hals was stolen from a museum in Leerdam, a city in the central Utrecht province in the Netherlands, Utrecht police said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Early 17th-century painting "Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer" of Dutch painter Frans Hals was stolen from a museum in Leerdam, a city in the central Utrecht province in the Netherlands, Utrecht police said in a press release on Thursday.

The renowned painting was displayed in the Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden museum. According to the police, thieves broke the museum's back door and withdrew the painting overnight Wednesday.

The painting Twee lachende jongens in original Dutch has already been stolen twice: in 1998, when it went missing for three years, and in 2011, when it was found in six months.

