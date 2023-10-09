Open Menu

Frantic Digging For Families Still Trapped After Afghan Quakes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Frantic digging for families still trapped after Afghan quakes

Kashkak, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Rescue workers were digging Monday for families still trapped in the rubble of their ruined homes, two days after a series of earthquakes that killed more than 2,000 people in rural western Afghanistan.

"People are trying to search and get their family out of debris," disaster management ministry spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq told a news conference in the capital, saying reports from the field described "a very bad situation".

Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province, hit by a magnitude 6.3 quake Saturday and eight powerful aftershocks.

They also brought shovels to help dig through the rubble of flattened villages as hope dwindled that anyone may still be buried alive.

"Many people have come from far-flung districts to get people out from the rubble," said Khalid, 32, at Kashkak in Zenda Jan district.

"Everyone is busy searching for bodies everywhere, we don't know if there are others as well under the debris."

Local and national officials gave conflicting counts of the number of dead and injured, but the disaster ministry said Sunday that 2,053 people had died.

"We can't give exact numbers for dead and wounded as it is in flux," Sayeq said Monday.

The World Health Organisation said more than 11,000 people had been affected from 1,655 families, whilst the UN said "100 percent" of homes in 11 villages were totally destroyed.

As winter draws in, providing shelter for residents will be a major challenge for Afghanistan's Taliban government, which seized power in August 2021 and has fractious relations with international aid organisations.

