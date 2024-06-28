Fraser-Pryce, Jackson Strong In 100 At Jamaican Olympic Trials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Kingston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Double Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson got off to smooth starts in Thursday's 100m heats at the Jamaican Olympic athletics trials.
Fraser-Pryce, crowned in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012, won her race in Kingston in 10.98sec (0.7 m/s).
At 37, the eight-time Olympic medalist is aiming for a new title at the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26, and is gaining momentum after only resuming competition in mid-June.
Jackson, 29, a double world runner-up in the distance, was similarly comfortable in her her heat, winning in 10.99 (0.9 m/s).
The two sprinters were part of a resounding Jamaican hat-trick in Tokyo in 2021 behind Elaine Thompson-Herah, also crowned in Rio in 2016, who will not compete in the Paris Olympics after withdrawing from the trials on Wednesday due to injury.
Fraser-Pryce and Jackson meet on Friday for the semi-finals and the final, where they must take one of the first three places.
Over 400m, the surprise world champion from Budapest, 22-year-old Antonio Watson, pulled up after about 120m and will not compete in the Olympics.
In the men's 100m, Kishane Thompson scorched to a personal best of 9.82sec.
A year ago Thompson ran 9.91 seconds in the first round but did not show up for the semi-finals.
He tied Oblique Seville's personal best set earlier this month and the Jamaicans are joint second in the world behind Ferdinand Omanyala's world lead 9.79 seconds.
Defending champion Seville was his usual smooth self as he clocked 9.98 seconds while World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Ackeem Blake was the other runner under 10 seconds with 9.95 seconds (1.0m/s).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
More Stories From World
-
Delhi airport terminal roof collapse kills one, injures eight8 seconds ago
-
Seven killed as train collides with bus in Slovakia17 seconds ago
-
Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft22 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher27 seconds ago
-
Euros hosts Germany face Denmark after Swiss 'warning shot'30 seconds ago
-
Contender Blakely out of US Olympic gymnastics trials with ruptured Achilles11 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic scores11 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed as markets await French vote, US debate30 minutes ago
-
South Korea's skyscraper window cleaner with a fear of heights31 minutes ago
-
Kaja Kallas: Estonia's 'Iron Lady' picked as EU top diplomat31 minutes ago
-
US battling for Copa survival after Panama upset40 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Mallorca ATP results - collated41 minutes ago