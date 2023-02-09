UrduPoint.com

FRC Projects Long-Term Recovery From Earthquakes, More Challenging For Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 10:10 AM

FRC Projects Long-Term Recovery From Earthquakes, More Challenging for Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Turkey and neighboring Syria will need a lot of time to recover from the massive destruction caused by the deadly earthquakes, and this challenge will be greater for Syria due to the already dire conditions in the conflict-stricken country, IFRC Under-Secretary-General for Operations Coordination Xavier Castellanos told Sputnik.

"What is also important to highlight is that when we talk - there is massive, massive destruction. It is not a solution that is going to be fixed in six months or even one year. This has to be long term because the rehabilitation and the reconstruction take a significant amount of time," Castellanos said in an interview.

It will be "even more complicated" for Syria, while Turkey is likely to tackle the crisis "a little bit faster," the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies official added.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on Monday by a pair of major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance, with Russian rescue teams working on the ground in both countries.

