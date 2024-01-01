Open Menu

Frederik, Denmark's 'woke' And Popular Future King

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A rebellious teen turned "woke" family man, Denmark's future king Crown Prince Frederik is the embodiment of the country's relaxed, liberal monarchy.

Passionate about the environment, he has discreetly imposed himself in the shadow of his hugely popular mother, Queen Margrethe II, championing Denmark and its drive to find solutions to the climate crisis.

"When the time comes, I will guide the ship," he said in a speech celebrating his chain-smoking mother's half century on the throne in 2022.

"I will follow you, as you followed your father" in leading the thousand-year-old institution, Prince Frederik added.

But this measured assurance is a far cry from his younger self.

"He was not strictly speaking a rebel, but as a child and young man, he was very uncomfortable with the media attention and the knowledge that he was going to be king," said Gitte Redder, an expert on the Danish royal family.

He only "gained confidence in his mid-20s," she told AFP.

