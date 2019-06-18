UrduPoint.com
Free Chickens For Syria's Struggling Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:46 PM

The Syrian government will distribute free chickens and feed to farmers to support rural areas ravaged by years of conflict, an agriculture ministry official told AFP on Tuesday

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Syrian government will distribute free chickens and feed to farmers to support rural areas ravaged by years of conflict, an agriculture ministry official told AFP on Tuesday.

A cabinet statement said 1 billion Syrian Pounds ($2.3 million) has been allocated to the initiative, which aims to provide 15 egg-laying chickens and 50 kilograms of feed to each family.

The objective is to "promote poultry farming and financially empower rural families", it said.

Beneficiaries include farm-owners in conflict-hit parts of the country, said Mohammad Muhyideen, head of the government's agricultural office in Eastern Ghouta near the capital.

He said both the chicken and the feed will be locally sourced.

The plan is part of a wider effort by the agriculture ministry to empower farmers and help them rehabilitate their plots, he said.

Damascus will also assist farmers by supplying them with seeds, medicine and vaccines for their livestock, as well as new irrigation networks, he added.

Before the start of the war, the agricultural sector in Syria made up 19 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, the second largest contributor to GDP after government services, according to the UN's food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

It also employed more than 25 per cent of the economically active population of rural areas, it said.

Livestock production played a vital role within the sector, generating approximately $450 million per year in exports, according to the FAO.

But the number of agricultural workers in Syria has been halved since the start of the conflict in 2011, according to a 2019 report by the Syrian Center for Policy Research.

