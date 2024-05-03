Free Press Imperative For Strengthening Democracy, Democratic Values: KP CM
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday said that the role of free press for the strengthening of democracy and democratic values in any society was imperative.
In his message in connection with the World Press Freedom Day, the CM said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of free press for democracy.
He paid tribute to journalists across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the freedom of journalism.
The role of journalist community is worthy of praise, he said adding that the journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are performing their duties with great dedication despite the extremely unfavorable conditions.
In the war against terrorism, the people and forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the journalists here have made great sacrifices, he remarked.
"I salute the sacrifices of journalists who lost their lives in line of duty." He said that the provincial government believes in freedom of speech and will always welcome the positive criticism of the media and will take steps for improvement accordingly.
The chief minister said that the welfare of journalists and the solution of their problems are among the priorities of KP government, adding the present provincial government would play it's role with journalists to ensure freedom of the press.
Recent Stories
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
More Stories From World
-
Champion Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final12 minutes ago
-
Serbia marks one year since deadly school shooting31 minutes ago
-
Germany blames Russia for 'intolerable' cyberattack32 minutes ago
-
China launches Chang'e 6 lunar probe32 minutes ago
-
Global stocks rise, London hits new record42 minutes ago
-
Champion Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) launched from Hainan, China1 hour ago
-
Kremlin blasts 'dangerous' Macron comments on troops to Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university1 hour ago
-
Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches1 hour ago
-
Japan town begins blocking Mt Fuji view from 'bad-mannered' tourists2 hours ago
-
China launches first probe to collect samples from far side of Moon2 hours ago