Free Rebooking For All Passengers Booking Flights And Traveling From March 10-31, 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Free rebooking for all passengers booking flights and traveling from March 10-31, 2020

Cebu Pacific offers flexibility to passengers, given the Philippine government’s updates with regards to the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) Cebu Pacific offers flexibility to passengers, given the Philippine government’s updates with regards to the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

We understand the concerns and hesitation passengers have with regards to air travel. Hence, we have made some revisions to our booking policies:

1. Passengers booked for Philippine and international travel from March 10 to 31, 2020 can rebook their flights for free. Fare difference may apply. They may rebook their flights through the following:
a. By calling the hotline at +632-8702-0888 [7am-10pm (PH local time), daily].
b. Through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website. This option will be available starting March 11 (Wednesday)

2. Passengers booking new flights between March 10 and 31, 2020 (regardless of travel date and route) can avail CEB Flexi for free. CEB Flexi enables travelers to rebook their flights up to two times, and up to (2) hours before departure. Fare difference may apply. Simply select the “CEB Flexi” add-on.

They may use CEB Flexi to rebook their flights through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight).

While there are some restrictions in place, in general, travelling remains largely safe, as long as preventive measures are done habitually and travelers stay updated on factual information.

Cebu Pacific has always been committed to upholding the safety of all our passengers and personnel. Preventive measures are in place to manage the risk of infection from the Corona Virus Disease 2019. These measures include thorough disinfection of aircraft, on top of the regular cleaning; providing our crew with Personnel Protective Equipment such as face masks, gloves and disinfectants; restriction on transferring of seats during our flights; and use of HEPA air filters, that block 99.99% of contaminants and viruses.

We hope this provides a measure of confidence as passengers consider their travel plans. We will continue to monitor the situation with regards to COVID-19, and provide updates as necessary.

