Free Speech Activists Commemorate Khashoggi On 1-Year Anniversary Of Murder - Watchdog

Free Speech Activists Commemorate Khashoggi on 1-Year Anniversary of Murder - Watchdog

Exactly one year since the killing of Saudi dissident journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, citizens of the Middle Eastern country honored his legacy on Wednesday by launching a podcast series in support of free speech, meanwhile no concrete steps have been taken by Saudi authorities to hold those who admitted guilt for the murder responsible, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Exactly one year since the killing of Saudi dissident journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, citizens of the middle Eastern country honored his legacy on Wednesday by launching a podcast series in support of free speech, meanwhile no concrete steps have been taken by Saudi authorities to hold those who admitted guilt for the murder responsible, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman denied allegations of ordering Khashoggi's murder, but said he took full responsibility for it since it was committed by people working for the Saudi government.

"The podcast will present a powerful platform for Saudi journalists, scholars and activists to counter the state-led propaganda and misinformation campaign. It will engage the Saudi people in a rare and free discussion on issues such as public participation, rule of law, feminism and other issues related to human rights," Hala al-Dosari, a Saudi scholar, said, as quoted by Amnesty International.

In light of the anniversary, the organization called on Saudi authorities to release all political prisoners who were detained while exercising their rights to freedom of expression, saying that it was aware of at least 30 such prisoners, who were serving prison sentences of between five to 30 years.

"Any talk of assuming responsibility for Jamal Khashoggi's killing is meaningless if not met with the immediate and unconditional release of dozens of individuals who continue to languish in prison, and who continue to be at risk of torture and other ill-treatment, solely for having expressed their opinion in a peaceful manner," Lynn Maalouf, the Middle East director of research at Amnesty International, said.

Additionally the organization called on Saudi authorities to provide transparency in the handling of the 11 suspects who have been accused of Khashoggi's murder. It called on Riyadh to allow access to independent monitors of the trial.

Another prominent human rights watchdog, Human Rights Watch, echoed Amnesty International's sentiments, calling on Saudi Arabia to provide transparency in the trial and to release all jailed government critics.

"Saudi authorities have obstructed meaningful accountability for Khashoggi's murder. The ongoing trial of 11 people remains shrouded in secrecy and the government has refused to cooperate with an investigation led by the UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard. Moreover, Saudi authorities have not stopped the sweeping campaign of repression against dissidents and activists, of which Khashoggi was a victim," the organization said.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a vocal critic of Riyadh's policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and his body was dismembered inside the consulate.

