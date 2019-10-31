UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Syrian Army Hands Over 11 Village To Russian Military Police Per Turkey's Request

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Free Syrian Army Hands Over 11 Village to Russian Military Police Per Turkey's Request

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Free Syrian Army has abandoned 11 Syrian villages, situated along the M4 highway, ceding control to the Russian military police following Turkey's request, a source close to the FSA told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian armed forces demanded from FSA armed groups to leave 11 settlements in Ayn Issa area of Tal Abyad district and to hand them over to the Russian military police.

"The FSA groups have departed from these 11 villages per the request of Turkey's armed forces and handed them over to the Russian military police," the source said.

The Turkish military had informed the FSA that those settlements were not part of the safe zone's border, the source explained.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Police Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Week kicks off on Sunday to empower y ..

2 hours ago

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO C ..

2 hours ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.