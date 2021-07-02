Free Trade Agreement Boosting Trade Between EU, South Korea - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The European Commission announced on Thursday, which marks the 10-year anniversary of the bloc's Free Trade Agreement with South Korea, that the past decade had seen a significant boost in the bilateral trade which grew by over 50 percent and reached an estimated 110 billion euro ($130 billion).

"The ten-year anniversary of the EU-Republic of Korea Trade Agreement comes with impressive growth in bilateral trade of more than 50%, reaching over 110 billion euros," the Commission said in a press release.

The Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, also stressed that the trade deals are vital for economic recovery, adding that "every ‚¬1 billion of exports supports 13,000 jobs in the EU."

According to the report, from 2010 to 2021, the bilateral trade in goods grew by 46%, almost twice as fast as the EU trade with countries that do not have a trade agreement with the bloc.

The body also noted that the trade in services recorded a significant growth of 86% in 2019 compared to 2010, reaching 20 billion euro.

The EU is also a significant source of foreign direct investments in South Korea, accounting for 37% of overall inflows. Likewise, the investments from South Korea grew to 29 billion Euros in 2019.

South Korea is the EU's eighth largest export destination for goods, whereas the EU is South Korea's third-largest export market.

The trade agreement, which was signed in 2009, eliminates duties for industrial and agricultural goods. The agreement also addresses non-tariff barriers to trade, especially in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medical devices, and electronics sectors. In the first five years of the agreement, European companies saved 2.8 billion euros in reduced customs duties.