'Free World' Ready to Use Force Against Iran to Stop Its Nuclear Program - Lapid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The 'free world' is ready to use force against Iran to stop its nuclear program, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday.

"Words will not stop them, mr. President. Diplomacy will not stop them. The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear program, the free world will use force," Lapid said during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden.