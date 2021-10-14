Freed Afghan Prisoners Strengthen IS, Al-Qaeda - CSTO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Freed Afghan prisoners have strengthened the Islamic State (IS, ISIS) and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups (both banned in Russia), Collective Security Treaty Organization Joint Staff Chief Anatoly Sidorov said on Thursday.

"Currently, they are being strengthened due to the release of ISIS supporters from Afghan prisons and the recruitment of militants who are in opposition to the Taliban movement (also banned in Russia)," Sidorov told reporters.