Freed Cambodian unionist vows to keep fighting for workers' rights

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A Cambodian union leader vowed on Monday to carry on fighting for workers' rights after she completed a prison sentence for leading a strike at the country's biggest casino.

Chhim Sithar was jailed after campaigning for the reinstatement of hundreds of workers laid off by NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh, run by Hong Kong-listed gaming giant Nagacorp, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was first arrested in January 2022 at a protest near the casino and sentenced in March 2023 to two years in jail for "incitement" -- a charge commonly used by Cambodian authorities against activists.

"We will continue our struggle, our fight for the rights to unions," she told reporters after being released from prison, saying the experience would not stop her fighting for workers.

"For me, the fear of losing our rights... is more frightening than putting me in jail," she said.

Chhim Sithar's imprisonment was condemned by international groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, as an attack on unions and workers fighting for their fundamental rights.

Nuth Savna, a spokesman for the prison department, told AFP that Chhim Sithar was released and driven to her home by authorities early on Monday morning.

"We are happy for her freedom," trade unionist Chhim Sokhorn told AFP.

"She received unjust punishment. I hope she will continue to help promote workers' labour rights."

The kingdom has a complex relationship with gambling: a flood of Chinese money has driven a casino boom but Cambodians are barred from playing.

Last year, Chhim Sithar became the first Cambodian to receive the US government's Human Rights Defender Award for her efforts to stand up for casino workers' rights.