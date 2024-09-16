Freed Cambodian Unionist Vows To Keep Fighting For Workers' Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A Cambodian union leader vowed on Monday to carry on fighting for workers' rights after she completed a prison sentence for leading a strike at the country's biggest casino.
Chhim Sithar was jailed after campaigning for the reinstatement of hundreds of workers laid off by NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh, run by Hong Kong-listed gaming giant Nagacorp, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She was first arrested in January 2022 at a protest near the casino and sentenced in March 2023 to two years in jail for "incitement" -- a charge commonly used by Cambodian authorities against activists.
"We will continue our struggle, our fight for the rights to unions," she told reporters after being released from prison, saying the experience would not stop her fighting for workers.
"For me, the fear of losing our rights... is more frightening than putting me in jail," she said.
Chhim Sithar's imprisonment was condemned by international groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, as an attack on unions and workers fighting for their fundamental rights.
Nuth Savna, a spokesman for the prison department, told AFP that Chhim Sithar was released and driven to her home by authorities early on Monday morning.
"We are happy for her freedom," trade unionist Chhim Sokhorn told AFP.
"She received unjust punishment. I hope she will continue to help promote workers' labour rights."
The kingdom has a complex relationship with gambling: a flood of Chinese money has driven a casino boom but Cambodians are barred from playing.
Last year, Chhim Sithar became the first Cambodian to receive the US government's Human Rights Defender Award for her efforts to stand up for casino workers' rights.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From World
-
UK PM Starmer meets Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks12 minutes ago
-
Storm Boris unleashes central Europe flooding, toll hits 1132 minutes ago
-
Toll rises to 11 in fierce eastern European storm32 minutes ago
-
UK PM Starmer meets Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks52 minutes ago
-
Kyiv invites UN, ICRC to Ukraine-held parts of Russia's Kursk1 hour ago
-
France nominates foreign minister Sejourne for EU Commission1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka's leftist leader turns from bullets to ballots1 hour ago
-
Violence, threats hang over Trump-Harris race after turbulent weekend1 hour ago
-
Zelensky condemns political violence after Trump 'assassination attempt'1 hour ago
-
UK PM Starmer to meet Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks2 hours ago
-
UK PM Starmer to meet Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks2 hours ago
-
Strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949 shuts down megacity2 hours ago