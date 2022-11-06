Freed DPR Soldiers Say Were Tortured by Ukrainians While in Captivity

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Soldiers of the armed forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), who were recently released from Ukrainian captivity in a prisoner swap deal, said they were tortured and verbally abused by Ukrainians.

"(They) beat us, I could not walk... I had a hood on my head, but we had to go. Hands were tied... They morally abused us.

They zapped us with electricity so that we told them who was located and where, where the positions (of our soldiers) were," one of the soldiers told journalists.

Another soldier said that they were beaten even for asking for a cigarette.

"They were telling us that we should be buried alive... They tortured us in any way they could," the soldier added.

On Thursday, DPR head Denis Pushilin announced a 107-107 POW swap with Kiev, with 65 of those released being from the DPR and Luhansk People's Republic.