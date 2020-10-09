UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freed Italian Hostages Heading Home From Mali: Airport Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:09 PM

Freed Italian hostages heading home from Mali: airport source

Two Italians released in Mali at the same time as a 75-year-old French aid worker and a leading Malian politician were on their way back home on Friday, an airport source said

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Two Italians released in Mali at the same time as a 75-year-old French aid worker and a leading Malian politician were on their way back home on Friday, an airport source said.

Nicola Chiacchio and Pier Luigi Maccalli's liberation was announced by the Malian government on Thursday. The other hostages released were French aid worker Sophie Petronin and leading Malian opposition politician Soumaila Cisse.

Their release came after the Malian government freed more than 100 prisoners over the weekend.

"A special plane came to pick up the two Italian (ex) hostages," a source at Bamako airport in Mali said. "The plane took off on Friday morning." Maccalli, a priest who had been living in Niger for 11 years, was kidnapped from his home in 2018 in the southwest of the country near the border with Burkina Faso.

He appeared in a hostage video in March this year in the company of fellow Italian Chiacchio.

Italian media reports said Chiacchio was a young tourist who disappeared in northern Mali in February last year when he was cycling around the volatile region.

The pair were held by al Qaeda-affiliated militants.

The prisoner release came after a military junta overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August. An interim government has been installed and is set to govern Mali for 18 months before staging elections.

The kidnapping of former opposition leader Cisse was one of the factors that fuelled popular protests which led to the ouster of Keita over his perceived inability to tackle jihadists and Islamist insurgency.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the unrest, which has also often taken on an ethnic dimension.

Related Topics

Militants Kidnapping Prisoner Cycling Company Young Mali Bamako Same Burkina Faso Niger February March August Border 2018 Media From Government Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Shireen Mazari burst into tears to hear multiple d ..

4 minutes ago

Channa tribe of Dadu, Jamshoro announced to join P ..

2 minutes ago

CTO urges officials to complete duty timing

2 minutes ago

12 dead, 976 injured in 917 road accident in Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Government Refuses to Say Who Pays for Nava ..

2 minutes ago

Mishustin, Pashinyan Held Talks on Situation in Na ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.