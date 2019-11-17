UrduPoint.com
Freed Norwegian Spy Frode Berg Returns Home - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Convicted Norwegian spy Frode Berg, who was released from Russia into Lithuania earlier this week, arrived at Oslo airport in the early hours of Sunday, Norvegian tabloid VG reported.

Berg was freed from a jail in Russia, where he was sentenced to 14 years for spying, and handed over to the Norwegian Embassy in Vilnius in a spy swap that also involved two Lithuanians and two Russians.

A private jet delivered Berg from Vilnius to Oslo, where he was met by his wife and daughter, the newspaper said.

He was taken to an undisclosed location then.

Berg, a retired Norwegian border agent, was detained in Moscow in late 2017 upon receiving documents that contained classified information concerning the Russian Navy. Last April, a Russian court sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges.

Berg has denied the charges, while his defense lawyer has said that he might have been used as a carrier for the classified documents by intelligence officers without being aware of it.

