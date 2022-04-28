Freed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko Lands in Moscow, Reunites With Family

A plane with Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was exchanged for US student Trevor Reed, landed at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) A plane with Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was exchanged for US student Trevor Reed, landed at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, a source told Sputnik.

The Rossiya 1 broadcaster also aired footage of Yaroshenko reuniting with his family.