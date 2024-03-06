Open Menu

Freed Senegalese Prisoners Oppose Amnesty Bill

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Dozens of Senegal's newly freed anti-government protesters say accepting a broad amnesty bill for the deadly political demonstrations of recent years is out of the question, as it could also exonerate government officials for the deaths of protesters

Senegalese MPs began debating the controversial amnesty bill on Wednesday, aimed at calming the crisis sparked by the presidential election delay.

Between 2021 and 2023, dozens were killed, hundreds injured, and hundreds more arrested in several episodes of unrest, triggered by a bitter stand-off between opposition figure Ousmane Sonko and the state.

"Our duty is to ensure that this violence, these blunders, these crimes, these tortures, these physical, psychological and moral assaults do not go unpunished," Pape Abdoulaye Toure, 26, told AFP, three weeks after his release from prison.

Toure says he was pursued by private militiamen in early June at the height of unrest, before being tortured for several hours and left with severe psychological and physical scars, a broken hand and a broken leg.

AFP was unable to verify these claims.

Justice Minister Aissata Tall Sall recently said perpetrators of unjustified use of force and torture against prisoners have been punished.

"The best way is to say no to any form of amnesty law that seeks to erase from history these criminal acts committed by politicians in this country," Toure added.

If the amnesty bill is passed, all prosecutions would be automatically dropped, and the hundreds of detained opponents would be immediately released, according to lawyer Moussa Sarr, who is following the cases of several dozen imprisoned opponents.

