Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult decisions'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 08:51 PM

One of five US citizens flown out of Iran on Monday hailed President Joe Biden for ignoring the political backlash and carrying out a swap that freed him

"My heartfelt gratitude goes to President Biden and his administration, which had to make some incredibly difficult decisions," Siamak Namazi said in a statement.

"Thank you President Biden for ultimately putting the lives of American citizens above politics."Addressing Biden as he prepared to meet world leaders at the United Nations, Namazi said: "I urge you to initiate a game-changing global endeavor aimed at preventing hostage-taking in the first place."

