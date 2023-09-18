Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult decisions'

One of five US citizens flown out of Iran on Monday hailed President Joe Biden for ignoring the political backlash and carrying out a swap that freed him

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :One of five US citizens flown out of Iran on Monday hailed President Joe Biden for ignoring the political backlash and carrying out a swap that freed him.

"My heartfelt gratitude goes to President Biden and his administration, which had to make some incredibly difficult decisions," Siamak Namazi said in a statement.

"Thank you President Biden for ultimately putting the lives of American citizens above politics."Addressing Biden as he prepared to meet world leaders at the United Nations, Namazi said: "I urge you to initiate a game-changing global endeavor aimed at preventing hostage-taking in the first place."