Freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo goes as top trend on Twitter consecutively on second day of his martyrdom

Kashmiri people and fans of great freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo pay him tribute for sacrificing his life for freedom while fighting against hundreds of Indian forces for years.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) Riyaz Naikoo who sacrificed his life to fight against Indian occupation for freedom of Kashmir is going continuously as the top trend on Twitter consecutively on the second day of his martyrdom.

The Kashmiri freedom fighters and fans of great fighter Riyaz Naikoo are paying him tribute for sacrificing his life for freedom of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Riyaz Naikho—a math teacher-turned—freedom fighter embraced martyrdom while fighting hundreds of Indian occupational soldiers in Pulwama district on Wednesday morning. His close associate is also reported to have embraced martyrdom while fighting along with him against Indian oppression in the disputed region. Riyaz Naikoo, 35 years old, was the close aide of Burhan Wani who embraced martyrdom in fight against Indian forces in Occupied valley in July 2016.

Both Wani and Naikoo are the symbol of brotherhood and bravery for the coming generation of Occupied valley to continue their struggle for freedom against Indian occupation in the disputed region.

Taking to Twitter, Jam Idrees paid tribute to great Naikoo for his struggle for freedom. He wrote: “ What a brave freedom fighter! May Allah bless him with highest place in Jannah. Ameen,”.

Another fan of freedom fighter wrote: “Salute to braveheart commanders of kashmir....

Burhan waniii

Freedom fighter

#RiazNaikoo_Our_Hero

Raja Sheraz Khan, another fan, also paid him tribute, calling him a “Mujahid, freedom fighter, hero of Kashmir, son of Kashmir and lion of Kashmir. He said he was the light for many others and prayed that may his martyrdom be accepted.

Hundreds of people gathered to offer his funeral prayer in the Occupied valley and restored to protests against the Occupational forces in the valley. Some reports said that numbers of incidents of violence took place in different parts of the valley.