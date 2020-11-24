UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freedom Of Navigation Rule Not Applicable To US Warship That Breached Russian Border - NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:42 PM

Freedom of Navigation Rule Not Applicable to US Warship That Breached Russian Border - NGO

The US Navy destroyer, John S. McCain, had no right to enter Russian waters and thus the freedom of navigation principle is not applicable in this incident, Mikhail Nenashev, the chairman of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement public organization, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The US Navy destroyer, John S. McCain, had no right to enter Russian waters and thus the freedom of navigation principle is not applicable in this incident, Mikhail Nenashev, the chairman of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement public organization, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the US destroyer went 1.2 miles beyond the Russian borderline in the Peter the Great Gulf in Russia's Primorsky Territory, while the US Navy has said that John S. McCain was conducting a "freedom of navigation" operation near Russia. According to the Russian ministry, its Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship, Admiral Vinogradov, issued a warning to the John S. McCain crew, after which the vessel left for neutral waters.

"When the US [authorities] say that they only implement the principle of freedom of navigation, they are lying. Firstly, the Peter the Great Gulf is considered a historic bay [of Russia], and the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea contains this term.

The principle of freedom of navigation is established by this convention. And the US did not sign it. If you are outside of this agreement, then what laws and agreements can you refer to?" Nenashev said.

According to the NGO's head, the convention states that waters in the gulf between the shores of a country that go beyond the boundaries of a 12-miles zone are recognized as this country's historical waters. Nenashev added that even Japan, where the John S. McCain is based, had previously recognized the historical status of the Peter the Great Gulf prior to 1957.

The All-Russian Fleet Support Movement's chairman drew parallels with Bristol Bay, the easternmost arm of the Bering Sea, which the United States considers as internal waters and prevents foreign ships from illegally entering it.

Related Topics

Russia Bristol Japan United States From Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Mozambique, Tanzania sign accord to fight insurgen ..

36 seconds ago

COAS condoles former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bok ..

38 seconds ago

IOM Pledges $750,000 in First Aid for Honduras, Gu ..

39 seconds ago

UN Security Council to hold first meeting on Ethio ..

6 minutes ago

French police probe 'brutal' dispersal of Paris mi ..

6 minutes ago

Elon Musk now world's second wealthiest person

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.