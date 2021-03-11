UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freedom Of Press Questioned At Trial Of US Journalist Arrested At Protest

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:57 PM

Freedom of press questioned at trial of US journalist arrested at protest

Does the freedom to inform stop during a police operation? The US trial of a journalist arrested during an anti-racism protest has reopened the debate on freedom of the press and media-police relations

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Does the freedom to inform stop during a police operation? The US trial of a journalist arrested during an anti-racism protest has reopened the debate on freedom of the press and media-police relations.

Andrea Sahouri, a journalist at the daily Des Moines Register, was found not guilty Wednesday on charges of "failure to disperse" and "interference with official acts," after a three-day-long trial in the capital city of the northern state of Iowa.

"Acquitted," Sahouri tweeted moments after the ruling.

The decision was hailed by press advocacy organizations. Columbia University, from which Sahouri graduated, had launched a digital campaign with the hashtag "JournalismIsNotACrime." While welcoming the trial's outcome, the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, Trevor Timm, slammed the "disgraceful use of prosecutorial resources and an assault on fundamental principles of press freedom." - Contradictory versions - On May 31, 2020, Sahouri was covering a protest against racism and police brutality in Des Moines when she was pepper sprayed by an officer trying to disperse the crowd.

The officer then arrested her, saying she had not obeyed his orders.

The country had been rocked for days by a historic wave of anger after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated when white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin has since Tuesday been on trial in Minneapolis.

During her trial, Sahouri said she had not participated in the protest and that she had identified herself as a journalist multiple times -- a fact disputed by the police officer, whose body camera wasn't working.

"I put up my hands, I said, 'I'm press, I'm press.' He grabbed me, pepper sprayed me, and as he was doing so said, 'That's not what I asked," Sahouri said.

Her defense lawyer, Nicholas Klinefeldt, argued that "just as the police were doing their job that night, protecting property, managing the crowd, Ms. Sahouri was there doing her job... reporting on the protest.

.. so that the community can see what's going on." In 2020, at least 128 journalists were arrested and often were victims of violence while covering protests, according to the website US Press Freedom Tracker. Fourteen are facing charges.

"It's a series of affronts to the First Amendment" of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of the press, the Tracker's managing editor, Kirstin McCudden, told AFP.

"'Failure to disperse' is a charge that exists and (is) often brought against protesters. But it's unusual for journalists. They have an additional right to document for the public good," she said.

For Erika Guevara-Rosas, of Amnesty International, the charges against Sahouri "fit a disturbing pattern of abuses against journalists by police in the USA." - Mistrust - According to Michael Sierra-Arevalo, a sociology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, police officers tend to be distrustful of the press.

"There is a pervasive assumption that (the mainstream media) is biased against the police, is overly critical and focuses too much on the mistakes or misconduct of police officers," he told AFP.

He pointed out that police have a great deal of latitude in determining whether they are facing a threat, and in how they act.

An officer "can justify a lot of things if you can articulate that somebody poses a threat to you or you perceive they pose a threat," said Sierra-Arevalo, who specializes in police culture.

And not obeying an order or resisting either actively or passively could be interpreted as a threat, he added.

In Sahouri's case, "the officer has grounds to make the argument, 'She did not have a press pass, I can't believe people that just say they're press, and she did not obey my lawful order,'" explained Sierra-Arevalo.

Sahouri's trial was livestreamed from the Drake University law school in Des Moines, to serve as a case study for students.

McCudden hopes that the future lawyers watching "do not think that it is normal, and that they understand how unusual and egregious that is."cyj/to/bgs/lb/gle

Related Topics

USA Protest Police Lawyers Amnesty International Job Man George Columbia Austin Des Moines Minneapolis May 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

SBP asks all banks to provide minimum set of servi ..

8 minutes ago

Tikhanovsky Faces Final Charges Under 4 Criminal A ..

48 seconds ago

Biden to urge 'hope' after Congress passes huge re ..

51 seconds ago

EU Exports Millions of COVID Shots Despite Interna ..

53 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in bahawal ..

21 minutes ago

Ahmedpur East police recover liquor

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.