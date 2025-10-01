Freelance Industry Set To Surpass $1b By 2026; Says PAFLA Chairman
Chairman of the Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA), Ibrahim Amin Wednesday projected a significant milestone for the country’s digital economy, stating that freelance exports are expected to cross $1 billion by 2026, driven by increasing global trust and supportive government policy reforms
While speaking in an exclusive interview with a local news channel, Chairman PAFLA Ibrahim Amin, stated that the government and the State Bank are now actively supporting the freelance industry, after a period of neglect in the past.
He expressed optimism that freelance exports could grow from $1 billion to $2 billion in the near future.
Ibrahim Amin further emphasized that freelancers are key players in Pakistan’s digital economy, significantly contributing to foreign exchange earnings, adding, working with global clients, they are helping to establish international trust in Pakistani talent and showcasing the country’s potential on the world stage.
He noted that freelancers are not only creating income for themselves but are also opening doors for youth and women across Pakistan.
Through digital platforms, they are overcoming traditional barriers and contributing to a more inclusive, empowered, and self-sustaining workforce, he added.
Ibrahim Amin further stated that if the government provides more focused training in soft skills, better infrastructure, and proper hand-holding support for freelancers, Pakistan could reduce its reliance on international loans, including those from the IMF.
He believes a strong freelance sector can play a transformative role in stabilizing and growing the national economy.
Chairman also added that with the help of the government, efforts are underway to raise awareness about freelancing in remote areas of the country, enabling more people specially girls to benefit from the digital economy.
Responding to a query, he shared that around 23% of individuals working in the freelance sector are girls highlighting the growing participation of women in the digital economy.
