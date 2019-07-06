UrduPoint.com
Freeland Held Talks With Latvian Counterpart On NATO, Ukraine At Toronto Summit

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland in a statement said she and her Latvian counterpart Edgar Srinkevics met to discuss NATO and cooperation in supporting Ukraine's reform process at a summit in Toronto.

"Capped off a productive week with my friend Edgar Srinkevics discussing NATO and how Canada and Latvia can support Ukraine's reform process," Freeland said via Twitter on Friday.

The Ukraine Reform Conference was held in Toronto from July 2-4.

The event brought together foreign ministers from numerous countries, including European Union member states, the G7 and NATO in order to "support Ukraine as it moves ahead with much-needed reforms," according to the Canadian government.

