Freeland Relays US Treasury Secretary Canada's Concerns About 'Buy America' Policy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland relayed her concerns regarding the Biden administration's "Buy American" plan to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, her office said in a statement.

"The Deputy Prime Minister outlined her concerns about the "Buy American" policy and stressed the deeply integrated, interdependent nature of North American supply chains that benefit both countries," the statement said on Friday.

Freeland also reiterated Canada's disappointment with US President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the presidential permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, the statement said.

The two officials agreed on the need for additional economic stimulus while interest rates remain at all-time lows in both countries, the statement added.

Despite many in Ottawa expressing enthusiasm for a fresh start with the Biden administration, some of the new president's policies have been subject to criticism in Canada, including on the Keystone XL pipeline and the "Buy American" program.

Meanwhile, numerous Canadian experts and officials have expressed concern that the Trudeau government is willing to concede on certain Canadian interests, including the Keystone XL extension project, in order to mend bilateral relations.

