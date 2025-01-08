Freewheeling Trump Sets Out US Territorial Ambitions
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Palm Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Donald Trump threatened military action to secure the Panama Canal and economic force against neighboring Canada in meandering remarks Tuesday that drew firm and frosty responses from the two US allies.
Speaking after Congress certified his election victory, the Republican president-elect gathered reporters at his home in southern Florida to announce a $20 billion Emirati investment in US technology. But his remarks quickly became a rally-style rant as he returned at length to familiar campaign themes.
"Since we won the election, the whole perception of the whole world is different. People from other countries have called me. They said, 'Thank you, thank you,'" Trump said as he set out his agenda for the coming four years.
The billionaire announced he was going to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" and threatened the US's southern neighbor again with massive tariffs if it does not halt illegal border crossings.
He refused to rule out using military force to seize Greenland and the Panama Canal -- both of which he has long coveted -- criticizing recently deceased Jimmy Carter for permitting a handover to local control of the Central American waterway when he was president.
Asked if he would use military force to bring Canada to heel, the incoming president said "no -- economic force," but added that eliminating the "artificially drawn" US-Canada border would be a boon to national security.
As with many of Trump's pronouncements, it was difficult to separate humor or bombast from genuine policy, but the remarks will be seen as an escalation of his rhetoric on territorial expansion, and drew a dismissive response from across the border.
There is a "snowball's chance in hell" that Canada will merge with the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded.
Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha meanwhile said "the sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable."
Addressing a claim by Trump that Chinese soldiers operate the waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific, the minister said: "the only hands operating the canal are Panamanian and that is how it is going to stay."
