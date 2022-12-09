UrduPoint.com

Freezing Weather In UK May Trigger Extra Payments For Vulnerable Households - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Freezing Weather in UK May Trigger Extra Payments for Vulnerable Households - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Freezing temperatures, which have been recently recorded across some parts of the United Kingdom, will likely lead to additional government payments for vulnerable households to cover rising heating costs, UK media reported on Friday.

According to The Guardian newspaper, eligible households could apply for a so-called Cold Weather Payment of 25 Pounds ($31) between November 1 and March 31, if the average temperature falls below 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) over seven consecutive days, which has been the case in some parts of the United Kingdom including northern England and areas in Wales and Northern Ireland

The newspaper added that the UK Health Security Agency had declared a level 3 cold weather alert in England until December 12, with some more warnings for snow and ice issued for coming days and temperatures close to -10 degrees Celsius expected in some UK rural areas.

Despite upcoming extra government payments for UK households with lowest incomes, the National Energy Action, a UK fuel poverty charity, urged the government to provide more help for people during the winter.

"We will now start to see just how bleak this winter is going to be. Despite the current program of support, the government must step in with more help for those at greatest peril this winter," the charity's head, Adam Scorer, was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

Earlier in the year, the UK government adopted a package worth 37 billion pounds to support people in need amid rising costs of living and surging energy prices. It started in November, and millions of people have already received payments of around 320 pounds in aid.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Alert Lead Wales Ireland United Kingdom March November December Media Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago
 Get the â€˜Festive Feelsâ€™ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the â€˜Festive Feelsâ€™ with Emirates, all December long

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.