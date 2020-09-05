Fregat Booster With Toxic Fuel Leak May Be Returned For Repairs In Russia - Roscosmos
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Fregat booster, where the toxic fuel leak was found in May, may be returned from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana to Russia for repairs, a spokesperson for the Russian space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.
"The decision on the further complex of repairing work and the feasibility of returning Fregat-MT to the NPO Lavochkin [manufacturer] will be made based on conclusions of the Roscosmos working group," the spokesperson said.