Fregat Booster With Toxic Fuel Leak May Be Returned For Repairs To Russia - Roscosmos

Sat 05th September 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Fregat booster, where the toxic fuel leak was found in May, may be returned from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana to Russia for repairs, a spokesperson for the Russian space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The decision on the further complex of repairing work and the feasibility of returning Fregat-MT to the NPO Lavochkin [manufacturer] will be made based on conclusions of the Roscosmos working group," the spokesperson said.

He added that Russian experts had dismantled the faulty valve, which caused the leak, and sent it to Russia for further examination.

In May, Roscosmos told Sputnik that French experts had seen an oxidizer (nitrogen tetraoxide) vapor detection system alarm periodically going off in the storage site of Fregat booster. Experts from NPO Lavochkin arrived at the spaceport to solve the problem on June 6 and named the faulty valve as the cause of the problem.

The Fregat upper stage was going to be used for launching the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with the UAE satellite Falcon Eye-2.

