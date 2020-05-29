UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fregat Upper Stage Has Issues, Russian Experts Will Depart To Kourou In June - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Fregat Upper Stage Has Issues, Russian Experts Will Depart to Kourou in June - Roscosmos

A leak of toxic fuel was detected at Russian upper stage Fregat stored at Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, and Russian experts will depart there to deal with the issue in early June, a spokesperson for Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) A leak of toxic fuel was detected at Russian upper stage Fregat stored at Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, and Russian experts will depart there to deal with the issue in early June, a spokesperson for Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On May 21, the French side reported that an oxidizer [nitrogen tetraoxide] vapor detection system alarm periodically went off in the storage site of the Fregat booster at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana," the spokesperson said.

He noted that the leadership of NGO Lavochkin, Glavkosmos and TsENKI were taking all measures to organize the departure of a group of experts to French Guiana to assess the situation and ensure necessary measures.

"The arrival of the group in the Guiana Space Center is expected in the first decade of June 2020. All work will be carried out in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements," he added.

This Fregat booster is stored in a facility that meets all international safety standards, including environmental ones, and does not pose a threat to staff and environment, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou SITE May June 2020 All

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

23 minutes ago

Ukrainian, Turkish Aircraft Escort US Strategic Bo ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Gov't Passes Law on Guaranteed Minimum Inc ..

1 minute ago

Venezuela's official virus data is 'absurd': HRW a ..

1 minute ago

Polish football fans allowed at matches from June ..

1 minute ago

Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan Kills Two Child ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.