Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separates From Soyuz-2 Rocket

The Fregat upper stage with 36 UK communication satellites OneWeb has separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle, launched on Friday from the Vostochny spaceport, the broadcast is being conducted on the Roscosmos website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Fregat upper stage with 36 UK communication satellites OneWeb has separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle, launched on Friday from the Vostochny spaceport, the broadcast is being conducted on the Roscosmos website.

The rocket was launched at 17:38 GMT and, according to the broadcast, ten minutes later the upper stage with spacecraft separated from the third stage of Soyuz-2.1b on a suborbital trajectory.

The separation of the devices from the upper stage is planned in nine stages, four devices in each in the period from 18:57 to 21:30 GMT.