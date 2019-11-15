(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The volume of freight traffic through Russia's Northern Sea Route (NSR) has exceeded the projected expectations for 2019 of 26 million tonnes, Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom, which is responsible for the route's development, said on Friday.

"Based on Rosatom's NSR statistics, as of November 15, the volume of freight traffic in the NSR has exceeded 26 million tonnes. According to the [initial projections for the] NSR development project, this amount was expected to be reached by the end of 2019," the company said.