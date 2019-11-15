UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freight Traffic Via Russia's NSR Hits 26Mln Tonnes, Exceeds Projections For 2019 - Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

Freight Traffic Via Russia's NSR Hits 26Mln Tonnes, Exceeds Projections for 2019 - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The volume of freight traffic through Russia's Northern Sea Route (NSR) has exceeded the projected expectations for 2019 of 26 million tonnes, Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom, which is responsible for the route's development, said on Friday.

"Based on Rosatom's NSR statistics, as of November 15, the volume of freight traffic in the NSR has exceeded 26 million tonnes. According to the [initial projections for the] NSR development project, this amount was expected to be reached by the end of 2019," the company said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company Traffic November 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Hira Mani gaining more popularity in "Meray Pass T ..

6 minutes ago

Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible ..

28 minutes ago

Foreign, local exhibitors shown keen interest to ..

28 minutes ago

PM vows to strengthen national economy, to uplift ..

36 minutes ago

Kenya, Somalia, agree to normalise ties after tens ..

28 minutes ago

Syrian President Bashar Assad Questions Allegiance ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.