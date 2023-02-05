UrduPoint.com

Freight Train Derails In Ohio Raising Fears Of Dangerous Chemicals

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 08:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) A freight train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in the US state of Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, rail operator Norfolk Southern said.

"Our team members remain on scene, and will be assisted by multiple derailment and environmental contractors. We'll continue coordinating with Federal, state and local agencies," Norfolk Southern said on Twitter on Saturday.

CBS reported that about 50 of the train's cars derailed on Friday night, resulting in a fire and the evacuation of the Ohio village of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania state line. The train was heading from Illinois to Conway, Pennsylvania.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and the exact cause of the derailment remains unclear. A state of emergency was declared in East Palestine on Saturday, according to CBS.

Member of the US National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) Michael Graham told reporters on Saturday, as cited by NBC news, that 20 of the derailed train cars may contain hazardous materials, and 14 of those 20, which were on fire following the accident, were likely carrying vinyl chloride, a chemical used in a variety of plastic products that has been associated with an increased risk of cancer.

