Open Menu

Freight Train Service Inaugurated Between Shanghai, Vientiane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Freight train service inaugurated between Shanghai, Vientiane

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A freight train service between Shanghai and Vientiane, capital of Laos, was launched on Monday.

A train loaded with cargo including fruits and rubber from Southeast Asia departed from the Wangjiaying West Station in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province on Sunday morning, marking the inauguration of the service.

The train is expected to take 82 hours to reach Shanghai, according to the information office of the Kunming municipal government.

This train service, which links the China-Laos Railway and the Shanghai-Kunming Railway, will be operated both ways.

The China-Laos Railway is a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative. Since the start of its operation in December 2021, trains using the line have delivered some 27 million tonnes of cargo to destinations including Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. Up to 25 provincial areas in China have launched cross-border freight train services along the railway line, figures show.

Related Topics

Thailand China Road Kunming Shanghai Vientiane Myanmar Laos Vietnam December Sunday From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

25 minutes ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

56 minutes ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

4 hours ago
UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

13 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

14 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World