Freight Train's Wagons Derail In Russia's Bryansk Region - Russian Railways

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Freight Train's Wagons Derail in Russia's Bryansk Region - Russian Railways

The locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed in the Bryansk region on Tuesday due to interference of unknown people, Russian Railways said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed in the Bryansk region on Tuesday due to interference of unknown people, Russian Railways said.

"Today at 19:47 (04:46 p.m. GMT) on the non-electrified single-track Snezhetskaya-Belye Berega in the Bryansk region, due to illegal interference in the work of railway transport, a locomotive and about 20 wagons of a freight train derailed.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, there was no open burning," the railway company said, adding that the traffic in the area has been suspended.

