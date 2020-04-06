VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Monday that the road fright from China would be temporarily halted at three border checkpoints in the Primorsky Territory due to the increased traffic.

The diplomatic mission said on Sunday that trucks leaving for Russia had congested on the Chinese side at the border checkpoint in Primorye.

"On April 6, at 1.00 p.m. Beijing time [05:00 GMT], road freight transport will be temporarily suspended at the Russian-Chinese border crossings.

.. The Chinese authorities argue that they cannot provide a centralized inspection and quarantine increased through cargo and passenger flow," the statement read.

The Chinese side will inform about the timing of the border checkpoints' operations resumption.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 69,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.