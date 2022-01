(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) A freighter broke down in the Bosphorus on Sunday, blocking the strait that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

"Traffic has been stopped in both directions after a freighter heading to Romania broke down near Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge," the agency tweeted.