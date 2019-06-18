UrduPoint.com
French 10-year Government Bond Yield Turns Negative After Draghi Remarks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:58 PM

French 10-year government bond yield turns negative after Draghi remarks

The yield on the French government's benchmark 10-year bond turned negative on Tuesday for the first time after ECB chief Mario Draghi hinted at rate cuts

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The yield on the French government's benchmark 10-year bond turned negative on Tuesday for the first time after ECB chief Mario Draghi hinted at rate cuts.

In mid-afternoon European bond trading, the issue yielded 0.01 percent, having gone into slightly negative territory briefly earlier in reaction to Draghi saying rate cuts and other steps to boost growth were on the table.

