UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French 2017 Presidential Candidate In Custody Over Sexual Harassment Case - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

French 2017 Presidential Candidate in Custody Over Sexual Harassment Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Francois Asselineau, a French politician leading the Popular Republican Union party, who ran in the 2017 French presidential election, has been detained for questioning within the framework of a probe into sexual harassment charges, media reported.

A preliminary investigation was launched on May 15, 2020, based on complaints of sexual harassment, sexual assault and moral harassment, filed by the politician's former employees.

According to the Le Point newspaper, Asselineau was placed into custody for questioning on Wednesday. The politician denied all allegations of his involvement in the case, claiming that they were aimed to bar his campaign from the 2022 presidential election.

Asselineau also intends to file a denunciation complaint regarding the matter, the news outlet noted.

During the presidential election in 2017, the politician dropped out of the race in the first round.

Related Topics

Election May 2017 2020 Moral Media All From Race

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

23 minutes ago

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends events, weddings, ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.