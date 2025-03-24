French actor Depardieu goes on trial on sexual assault charges

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) French actor Gerard Depardieu arrived at a Paris court Monday for his trial on charges of sexually assaulting two women during a 2021 film shoot, with his lawyer saying he would show all the accusations were "false".

Depardieu, 76, who has made more than 200 films and television series, has been accused of improper behaviour by around 20 women but this is the first case to come to trial.

He is the highest-profile figure to face accusations in French cinema's sometimes laggardly response to the #MeToo movement.

Depardieu, dressed in a dark suit with no tie, strolled into the Paris criminal court with a hand on his lawyer's shoulder.

The trial relates to charges of sexual assault during the filming in 2021 of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") by director Jean Becker.

Anouk Grinberg, a prominent actor who appeared in the film, has backed the two plaintiffs -- a set dresser, 54, and a 34-year-old assistant director. Both women allege sexual violence.

Grinberg said Depardieu had constantly made "salacious remarks" during shooting, and told AFP that producers who hired him knew they were "hiring an abuser".

"This trial is going to allow us to confront all accusations with reality, witnesses and the layout of the premises. We will thus be able to show in an impartial, objective and undeniable manner that all the accusations are false," Depardieu's lawyer Jeremie Assous told AFP.

The trial, initially scheduled to take place in October, had been postponed due to the actor's ill health.

Assous said then that Depardieu had undergone a quadruple heart bypass and suffered from diabetes that was aggravated by the stress of the forthcoming trial.

According to Assous, Depardieu's court appearances are to be limited to six hours a day and he will take breaks whenever he "needs them".

- 'Obscene remarks' -

One of Depardieu's two accusers, the set dresser, reported in February last year that she had suffered sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults during filming.

She told French investigative website Mediapart that Depardieu had started loudly calling for a cooling fan during the shoot because he "couldn't even get it up" in the heat.

She claimed he boasted he could "give women an orgasm without touching them" and that an hour later Depardieu "brutally grabbed" her.

The actor pinned her by "closing his legs" around her before groping her waist and her stomach, continuing up to her breasts, she added.

She said Depardieu made "obscene remarks" including: "Come and touch my big parasol. I'll stick it in your pussy."

She described the actor's bodyguards dragging him away as he shouted: "We'll see each other again, my dear."

- 'Never, but never' -

The second plaintiff, an assistant director, also alleges sexual violence.

"What my client wants is for the trial to take place. But I am also worried about how Mr Depardieu's defence will treat the civil parties at the hearing," said lawyer Claude Vincent.

Overall, around 20 women have accused Depardieu of improper behaviour but several cases have been dropped due to the statute of limitations.

French actor Charlotte Arnould was the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Depardieu, in 2018.

Last August, the Paris prosecutor's office requested a trial for rape and sexual assault, accusations the actor has consistently denied over the years.

"Never, but never, have I abused a woman," Depardieu wrote in an open letter to conservative daily Le Figaro.

He is no stranger to scandal, having made headlines for brawling, drink driving and urinating in the aisle of a plane.

A 2023 French television documentary called "The Fall of the Ogre" showed the actor on a 2018 trip to North Korea repeatedly making explicit sexual comments in front of a female interpreter and appearing to sexualise a small girl riding a horse.