French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident: family

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and Yves Saint Laurent, has died at the age of 37 following a skiing accident, his family said on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and Yves Saint Laurent, has died at the age of 37 following a skiing accident, his family said on Wednesday.

Ulliel gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in "Hannibal Rising" and had a leading role in the upcoming Marvel tv series "Moon Knight".

His family confirmed the death in a statement given to AFP by his agent.