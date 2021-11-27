French Agricultural Ministry Reports Bird Flu Outbreak in Nord Department

UrduPoint.com

The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food said on Saturday that an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred at a poultry farm in the northern department of Nord

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The French Ministry of Agriculture and food said on Saturday that an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred at a poultry farm in the northern department of Nord.

"While viruses of avian influenza circulate actively in Europe through the intermediary of migratory birds, France has detected an outbreak of the highly pathogenic HPAI strain at a poultry layer farm, situated in the Warhem commune in the Nord department," the ministry said in a communique.

This outbreak follows the last winter epizootic at French farms.

Earlier in the month, the ministry said that increased level of risks had been declared across the country due to rapid spread of avian flu in Europe. In addition, preventing measured were reported to be bolstered at poultry farms for better protection against the disease.

