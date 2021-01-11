French Agriculture Minister Confirms 180 Bird Flu Outbreaks Across Country Since November

France has detected 180 active clusters of the pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus since November 2020, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie told France Bleu broadcaster on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) France has detected 180 active clusters of the pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus since November 2020, Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie told France Bleu broadcaster on Monday.

Last week, Denormandie announced the acceleration of mass culling of infected poultry in the country's southwest, which is known for duck-breeding and foie gras production, in a bid to contain the epidemic that has rocked the area since late 2020.

"[To date], there are six proven outbreaks in the Gers [southwestern French department], and 180 in France," Denormandie said.

He also reiterated the necessity of the preventive culling of ducks within a five-kilometer zone around infected farms to curb the virus. Affected farmers are expected to be compensated for the measure.

The first case of the major virus strain was reported by the French Agriculture Ministry in Haute-Corse (Upper Corsica) in mid-November 2020. Avian influenza, which is not transmissible to humans, has been circulating in different parts of Europe since then.