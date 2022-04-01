UrduPoint.com

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:33 AM

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

The Belgian Air Component has handed over the Baltic air-policing mission to the French Air and Space Force in a ceremony at the Amari air base near Tallinn, the press service of the Estonian Defense Forces General Staff said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Belgian Air Component has handed over the Baltic air-policing mission to the French Air and Space Force in a ceremony at the Amari air base near Tallinn, the press service of the Estonian Defense Forces General Staff said on Thursday.

"French Air Force pilots with Mirage 2000-5F fighters replaced the Belgian Air Force contingent with F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters. The French planes will be on round-the-clock duty at the airbase, carrying out flights to identify aircraft approaching the country's airspace and conducting regular training flights.

In light of the situation in Ukraine, French pilots arrived in Estonia 15 days earlier than expected," the statement said.

The new unit is part of the French air force Cigognes ("Storks") fighter squadron, stationed at Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur air base in the northeast of France.

Baltic countries do not have the aircraft suitable for air patrols, which is why since April 2004, after their accession to NATO, airspace security is maintained in rotation by the NATO planes, which are based in Lithuania. The Amari air base became an additional platform for placing NATO aircraft in 2014.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine France Tallinn Estonia Lithuania April

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

28 minutes ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

28 minutes ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

28 minutes ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

28 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

1 hour ago
 No interference to be accepted from outside in cou ..

No interference to be accepted from outside in country: Murad Saeed

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.