Open Menu

French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahead Of 2024 Olympics - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:24 PM

French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahead of 2024 Olympics - Reports

France's air force is testing a new drone detection and neutralization system which it wants to use for monitoring and safeguarding airspace during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, French media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) France's air force is testing a new drone detection and neutralization system which it wants to use for monitoring and safeguarding airspace during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, French media reported on Monday.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that the PARADE system costed 350 million Euros ($385 million).

Its delivery was reportedly delayed due to a lack of certain components, although the manufacturer gave assurances that it will be ready for use by this fall at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where it will be programmed for 200 hours of surveillance.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games will require 4,000 hours of surveillance, the newspaper said, citing a parliament report.

Paris will host the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, 2024, and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Related Topics

Drone World Parliament France Paris July August September Olympics Media From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi Corporation launches digital transforma ..

Dubai Taxi Corporation launches digital transformation strategic plan 2022-2025

26 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Hyderabad celebrates evening with ..

Arts Council of Hyderabad celebrates evening with Mustafa Qureshi

17 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes 8 bills

National Assembly passes 8 bills

17 minutes ago
 Compiling 209-year laws - a big achievement of Bal ..

Compiling 209-year laws - a big achievement of Balochistan's govt: Rubaba

17 minutes ago
 Military Space Rocket Reaches Orbit - Russian Defe ..

Military Space Rocket Reaches Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

17 minutes ago
 Slade cut from England's World Cup squad

Slade cut from England's World Cup squad

15 minutes ago
National Elections Committee announces opening of ..

National Elections Committee announces opening of candidacy for FNC 2023 electio ..

41 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Any Diplomatic Initiative Leading to P ..

UN Welcomes Any Diplomatic Initiative Leading to Peace in Ukraine - Spokesperson

15 minutes ago
 ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ c ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ campaign to foster public healt ..

41 minutes ago
 German arrested in France for holding wife captive ..

German arrested in France for holding wife captive for 12 years

15 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in 4 cases

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World