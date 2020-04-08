UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Aircraft Carrier Heads Home Over Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

French aircraft carrier heads home over virus fears

France's aircraft carrier will be brought home early from a deployment in the Atlantic after some crew members showed coronavirus symptoms, the defence ministry said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :France's aircraft carrier will be brought home early from a deployment in the Atlantic after some crew members showed coronavirus symptoms, the defence ministry said Wednesday.

About 40 sailors on the Charles de Gaulle are under medical observation, it said in a statement, and those with symptoms have been placed in isolation.

None have shown signs of serious illness.

"As of today, a screening team with test means will be sent aboard the aircraft carrier to investigate the cases that have arisen and to hinder the spread of the virus on board the ship," the ministry said.

The ship, which can transport about 2,000 sailors, had been deployed in the Atlantic as part of a NATO exercise after having participated in Operation Chammal that seeks to contain the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

It was preparing for its return to the Mediterranean.

"It was decided to bring forward its return to Toulon, initially scheduled for 23 April," said the statement.

In the United States, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday after mishandling a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

Modly had removed the ship's captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter -- leaked to the media -- complaining of an uncontrolled virus outbreak among the Roosevelt's 4,800 crew and alleging the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it.

The Roosevelt has been docked for 11 days in Guam so the crew, with well over 100 confirmed coronavirus cases, can be tested and the vessel cleaned.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Pentagon Iraq Theodore Toulon United States April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Customs Inspector Safe Pass ..

8 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for best treatment of Coro ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Lithuania Ri ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to See Impact of Self-Isolation Late Next W ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Forces Demine 4.4 Acres of Land Over Past 2 ..

3 minutes ago

For mild virus cases, Moscow doctors are video-cal ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.