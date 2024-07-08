Open Menu

French Airport Worker Unions Call For Strike Week Before Paris Olympics

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Unions representing workers at Paris' airports said Monday they had called for a strike the week before the Paris Olympics over a dispute about bonuses for staff

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Unions representing workers at Paris' airports said Monday they had called for a strike the week before the Paris Olympics over a dispute about bonuses for staff.

The CGT, CFDT, FO and UNSA unions called the strike on July 17 -- nine days before the start of the Paris Games -- to demand that all staff receive an Olympics bonus, denouncing "unilateral decisions from the chief executive to pay a bonus to only some personnel.

"

Unions at state-controlled Groupe ADP, which runs Paris' main airports Charles de Gaulle and Orly, had previously called for a strike on May 19, which did not cause major disruption.

The two airports will be the main gateway into France for foreign visitors to the Olympics, with up to 350,000 people a day expected to transit there during the Games, as well as most athletes and their equipment.

